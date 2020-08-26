Man arrested, charged with sexual assault in Gypsum

Yolaus Argenis Nieto Zuniga

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Late in the evening on Sunday, Aug. 23, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred in the town of Gypsum. Deputies then canvased nearby neighborhoods and quickly located the suspect who was driving a newer, unique in color, sky blue, 2-door Honda Civic. The victim, a juvenile female, reported to investigators that she had met Yolaus Argenis Nieto Zuniga on social media and agreed to meet up with him.

Yolaus Argenis Nieto Zuniga, age 22, was interviewed and taken into custody approximately six hours after the assault was reported. Nieto Zuniga was booked into the Eagle County Detention Facility on charges of sexual assault with force, a class 3 felony, and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are concerned that there may be additional victims and are asking for the community’s help in hopes that other victims might come forward.



If you have any information about the suspect, this crime, or additional victims, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office detectives at (970) 328-8530.



If you would like to remain anonymous, then call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.



Person’s charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.