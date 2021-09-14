Man arrested for evading police in Eagle County

A Colorado man was arrested in the early morning hours on Monday after he attempted to evade Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies, ramming into two police cars and fleeing on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office has brought a total of 13 charges against Isaac Anders Garcia, 28, after he tried to flee from police during an I-70 traffic stop, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

A deputy with the Sheriff’s Office was trying to stop Garcia for weaving in between the lanes of I-70 westbound when Garcia sped up and exited the highway.

Isaac Anders Garcia

Courtesy Photo/Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Eventually, Garcia’s vehicle hit a dead end at a locked gate, according to the release.

When sheriff’s deputies tried to make contact with him, Garcia rammed his car into two patrol vehicles and ran away.

Deputies followed him on foot and quickly took him into the custody of the Eagle County Detention Center.

The charges that Garcia now faces include three counts of second degree assault on a police officer — a Class 4 felony — three counts of criminal attempt and two counts of hit and run.

He also faces charges of criminal mischief, a Class 5 felony, reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and failure to remain in a single lane.