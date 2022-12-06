Man arrested in Vail after allegedly brandishing a handgun

At approximately 12:37 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, Vail Police officers were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun at the Lionshead Transportation Center located at 350 S. Frontage Road West. It was reported that a man brandished a handgun after a verbal altercation escalated. Witnesses reported the suspect leaving the area and provided officers with a description of the vehicle and a direction of travel.

Officers located the vehicle in East Vail and arrested the driver, John Henry Thornton (34) of Vail. The handgun was recovered in the vehicle in the location witnesses described. Thornton was booked into the Eagle County Detention Facility for felony menacing and disorderly conduct.

If you witnessed this incident, or have additional information, please call the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2201 to speak with an officer and reference incident report 2022-001323. The Vail Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.