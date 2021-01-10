Man run over by Vail bus treated for non life threatening injuries

Vail Police and Vail Fire responded to an incident on Vail Valley Drive near the Meadow Drive intersection, closing the roads temporarily at around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Philippe Hartley/Special to the Daily

A man who found himself temporarily pinned under a Vail bus on Friday night was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to town of Vail officials.

Vail Police and Vail Fire responded to the incident on Vail Valley Drive near the Meadow Drive intersection, closing the roads temporarily at around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Witness Philippe Hartley didn’t observe the incident that caused the man to be stuck under the bus, only the aftermath of first responders attempting to remove him.

“The technician, as they were pulling him out, asked ’Does it hurt anywhere’ and I heard the fellow say ’No, I’m not hurting anywhere,’” Hartley said. “So the question is – why was he pinned under the bus?”

The Vail Police Department is asking for the public’s help in investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a release, the town of Vail reported that the bus driver told investigators he saw the man lying in the road as he was headed southbound on Vail Valley Drive and immediately applied the brakes but was unable to stop before running him over.

A crew from Vail Fire & Emergency Services came upon the scene as it was returning from another call and stopped to assist. The front of the bus was lifted using airbags and the patient was extricated and transported to Vail Health by Eagle County Paramedic Services.

The bus was carrying six passengers at the time of the incident; there were no other injuries.

Police will be reviewing video footage from the bus and interviewing witnesses as part of their investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Greg Schwartz at 970-479-2200 or gschwartz@vailgov.com.