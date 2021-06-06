Man dies after being pulled from Eagle River

An unidentified man was pronounced dead Sunday evening after being pulled from the Eagle River near Eagle in a suspected boating accident.

The man, who police say was in his mid-50s, was found unresponsive wearing a life vest just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release.

He was found by two other men on paddle boards who pulled him from the water, began to administer CPR and called police, according to release from the Eagle Police Department.

The Eagle Police Department responded along with the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Eagle County Paramedics Services.

The man remained unresponsive as first responders took over the administration of CPR and transported the man by ambulance to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead by medical professionals upon arriving at the hospital, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s name, cause and manner of death will be released after his loved ones have been notified.

As the summer recreation season begins, police urged residents to remain safe while in and around the river.

Warming temperatures bring snowmelt and runoff, engorging the river and increasing the risk associated with recreating in local rivers and streams, according to the release.

As more residents take to the river, police asked that anyone choosing to do so stay prepared, alert and familiar with proper safety equipment and river rescue protocols.

If someone’s life is in danger on the river, the best thing to do is to call 911 immediately, rather than putting another life at risk in an attempt to rescue someone. Trained professionals are better equipped to respond to these types of situations, according to the release.

If an unoccupied boat is swept downstream and not recovered, residents should call the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at the nonemergency number at 970-479-2201.

