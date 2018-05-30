Man dies after exchanging gunfire with Colorado BLM officers

GRAND JUNCTION — A man died after exchanging gunfire with Bureau of Land Management law enforcement officers in western Colorado.

Mesa County officials say two BLM rangers were checking on a white van parked on BLM property in the Bookcliffs area north of Grand Junction Sunday afternoon when the man fired at officers, hitting one in his protective vest. The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

One officer returned fire, killing the suspect. Mesa County officials say they'll release his name after his family is notified.

The names of the officers involved haven't been released.

The shooting is being investigated by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.