Man in custody after shots-fired incident at Eaglebend in Avon

The Avon Police Department responded to a report of a shots-fired incident at Eaglebend in Avon Sunday evening. The initial call came at 4:43 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they confirmed from other residents that a male party had stepped out of an apartment and fired multiple shots in an unknown direction, but believed to have been fired in the air.

Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Vail Police Department officers all responded to assist Avon Police with the incident. The Colorado Department of Transportation assisted with closing down US Highway 6 from Avon Road to Stonebridge Drive for the protection of passing motorists.

Officers made contact with another occupant of that apartment and ultimately, with the assistance of that occupant, persuaded the male party to exit from the unit. The male party was safely and without incident placed in custody. Officers did a protective sweep of the unit and subsequently, with resident authorization, took custody of a glock handgun.

The incident is under further investigation at this time. Charges will be pending against the male party. Eagle County Paramedic Services checked the welfare of the in-custody party. There is no further threat to the general public.