Man of the Cliff competitions return this October

Annual lumberjack competition returns on Oct. 15-16.

Man of the Cliff/Courtesy photo

Calling all lumberjacks and lumberjills! The 12th annual Man of the Cliff is returning to Avon, Colorado, on October 15-16. This mountain-town event is your chance to trade in your business attire for flannel and try your hand at axe throwing, keg tossing, speed chopping, and more outdoor activities. Proceeds from the event benefit Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, an Eagle Valley-based nonprofit organization that helps people and families living with MS thrive.

Event founders Amanda and Adam Williams are excited to bring the signature fall-time event back to the community.

“We miss our Man of the Cliff community and are thrilled to be back in full lumberjack action this fall,” Amanda Williams said. “We’ll have back-to-back competitions and more day-of activities for spectators. Plus, plenty of craft brews, food trucks, and music.”

Whether you’re a pro, first-timer, or just want an excuse to break out your flannel and drink beer with your friends, the event offers something for everyone.

All events are modified to allow men and women – ages 18 and over – of all sizes and abilities to compete. Participants can pre-register online for $88, or $100 day of, for the 2022 Man or Woman of the Cliff competition. There will also be pop-up events throughout the day for spectators to test the lumberjack waters.

There is no cost to come and watch the competitions, but a $10 donation to Can Do MS is encouraged. For more information and registration, visit ManOfTheCliff.com .