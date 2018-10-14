Man of the Cliff in Avon serves up ax throwing, flannel and more on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14 (photos)

Leslie Carter | Special to the Daily
Braving the snow at Man of the Cliff, competitors in the caber toss event yesterday in Avon heaved a 100 pound log upwards of 16 feet. Man of the Clif...
Barry Eckhaus | Special to the Daily
"Buddy" Shipley takes a moment to have a turkey leg inbetween rounds of competition, Saturday at Man of the Cliff, in Avon.
Barry Eckhaus | Special to the Daily
David Thompson of Aurora practices throwing hatchets before the second round starts at the Man of the Cliff competition, Saturday.
Barry Eckhaus | Special to the Daily
Eric Luberto throws the caber in the second round of the caber toss.
Barry Eckhaus | Special to the Daily
The trophey awaits the victor of the 10th annual Man of the Cliff Competition in Avon, CO.
Barry Eckhaus | Special to the Daily
Tiffany Loman competes in the final leg of the keg toss, Saturday. This was her 8th year competting.
Barry Eckhaus | Special to the Daily
Elie Cahill tosses the winning keg in the final round of the keg toss, Saturday at the Man of the Cliff competition.
Barry Eckhaus | Special to the Daily
Elie Cahill celebrates winning the keg toss competition by dancing off the feild.
Leslie Carter | Special to the Daily
Elie Cahill, business teacher at Battle Mountain High School, earned the title of “Woman of the Cliff” at the 2018 Man of the Cliff event held Sat...
Leslie Carter | Special to the Daily
Brian Welch, left, toasts axes with his father Bill at the 10th annual Man of the Cliff yesterday. Keeping it all in the family, Brian won the men’s...
Leslie Carter | Special to the Daily
The tug-o-war event concluded the Man of the Cliff event held over the weekend. Conceived by a few friends around a campfire 10 years ago, Man of the ...