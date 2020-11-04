Man, woman found dead in Snowmass hot tub
A man and woman were found dead Wednesday morning in a hot tub at a condominium complex in Snowmass Village, authorities said.
In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Snowmass police said the “cause of death is not being investigated as a crime.” The deceased were a 31-year-old male and a 32-year-old female.
“Information gathered from the scene indicates the two had been deceased for several days,” said a statement from Snowmass police.
Names of the deceased were not released.
Snowmass authorities learned of the deaths after receiving a report at 8:12 a.m. that there was a deceased person in a hot tub at a condo, according to the statement.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
