Man, woman found dead in Snowmass hot tub

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday morning in a hot tub at a condominium complex in Snowmass Village, authorities said.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Snowmass police said the “cause of death is not being investigated as a crime.” The deceased were a 31-year-old male and a 32-year-old female.

“Information gathered from the scene indicates the two had been deceased for several days,” said a statement from Snowmass police.

Names of the deceased were not released.

Snowmass authorities learned of the deaths after receiving a report at 8:12 a.m. that there was a deceased person in a hot tub at a condo, according to the statement.

