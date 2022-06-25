Manhunt for wanted felon begins following search of abandoned camper in Silverthorne on Friday morning

Colorado Highway 9 near Interstate 70 at Exit 205 in Silverthorne was closed due to police activity on the morning of Friday, June 24, 2022.

Luke Vidic/Summit Daily News

Officers shut down part of Colorado Highway 9 and Exit 205 of Interstate 70 on Friday as they drew guns and aimed them at a vehicle that reportedly belongs to a wanted felon. Police suspected the individual was armed and inside the vehicle, according to Silverthorne Police Department spokesperson Kim Jardim.

Around 8 a.m., armed and armored officers from Colorado State Patrol, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Frisco Police Department and Silverthorne Police Department gathered at the scene. Police positioned themselves to face a white pickup truck that had a camper and pull-behind cargo trailer attached. The vehicle was parked in front of the Appliance Factory store.

Jardim said they identified the vehicle as belonging to an individual with a felony arrest warrant. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the vehicle was connected to a wanted domestic violence suspect out of Idaho.

The road opened around 11:30 a.m. after police learned the vehicle and trailer were empty. FitzSimons said police are on the lookout for the suspect.

During the event, uniformed officers searched several businesses in the area.

Kaydee Johnson at Plain Jane’s Liquor said a group of police searched her store to make sure no one was inside. She said the officers didn’t say who they were looking for.

Lake Dillon Theatre Co. brought its day campers indoors, staff member Chris Alleman said. Staff did so after learning that armed officers and SWAT teams were positioned a few blocks away, he said.

While some business owners reported disruptions to their operations, most said they were happy with how law enforcement handled the situation.

“I’m happy law enforcement did their due diligence,” said Ranay Janaes, owner of Enza’s Delicatessen in Silverthorne. “Better safe than sorry in my opinion.”