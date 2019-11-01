Manor Vail Lodge is now in the Benchmark Global Hospitality group

Benchmark Global Hospitality Group is expanding its Colorado portfolio with the addition of Manor Vail Lodge. Manor Vail now joins Benchmark’s Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs and Tivoli Lodge, also in Vail.

“We are delighted to add another of Colorado’s premier resorts to Benchmark’s portfolio and to expand the number of mountain properties we operate throughout the U.S.,” Benchmark CEO Alex Cabañas said in a release. Benchmark now manages more than a dozen mountain resorts in nine states, from New York’s Catskills, Vermont’s Green Mountains and Virginia’s Blue Ridge Range to the Colorado Rockies.

In 1965, just three years after Vail was launched, Manor Vail Lodge was built as Colorado’s first condominium resort. Today, the lodge is a hub of activity year-round. Services and amenities include a spa and fitness center, ski valet services and rentals, a complimentary town shuttle and access to Vail’ sightseeing, shopping and recreational activities.

Manor Vail Lodge offers 100 guest accommodations in a mix of studios, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom condominiums as well as luxury penthouses. All condominiums include fireplaces and fully-equipped kitchens.

