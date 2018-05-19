Many White River National Forest campgrounds now open for season

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Many White River National Forest campgrounds opened for the season Friday, May 18. With the opening of campgrounds, melting of snow and increased forest use, there is the potential for visitors to cross paths with other visitors, wildlife and Forest Service personnel.

Some campgrounds open later in the season, depending on weather and conditions. For a complete list of forest campgrounds, opening and closing dates and reservation fees, visit our website at: http://bit.ly/wrnf2018camping. The Forest Service reminds visitors to be responsible when visiting the forest by demonstrating camping etiquette, adhering to Forest regulations, being bear aware and practicing Leave No Trace principles.

Additionally, within the next few weeks, seasonal trail and wilderness crews will again be out and active clearing trails and beginning work on summer projects. Visitors can expect to encounter crews working in the vicinity of where they are recreating. If you come across a downed tree or other issues on a trail, campground or overlook, report it to your local ranger station.

Bear country

The White River National Forest has mandatory food-storage orders for all visitors to decrease the likelihood of bear-human conflicts. All food must be stored in a bear-resistant manner by using a food locker in campgrounds, approved containers or inside a vehicle in a sealed container. All food and attractants must be stored where bears can't access them at night and during the daytime when unattended.

If a bear becomes habituated to receiving food in a campground or recreation area and becomes a threat to humans, it may be euthanized. Help keep humans and bears safe by following these guidelines:

Recommended Stories For You

• Keep food, cooking items and other attractants such as scented toiletries like toothpaste or sunscreen in food lockers, inside a hard-sided vehicle or in bear-resistant containers.

• Do not store food or toiletries that have odors inside tents.

• Do not leave trash around camp. Deposit it in dumpsters provided, or double bag it and put it in a hard-sided vehicle.

• Keep your fire ring clean; burn only paper and wood. Do not put food scraps, liquids, glass or metal in the ring.

The Forest Service works in close coordination with Colorado Parks and Wildlife on bear management issues. For more information on Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee-approved bear resistant products, visit: igbconline.org/bear-resistant-products.

Leave No Trace

The White River National Forest hosts around 12 million visitors per year. Help to protect your national forests by following the 7 Leave No Trace Principles:

• Plan ahead and prepare

• Travel and camp on durable surfaces

• Dispose of waste properly

• Leave what you find

• Minimize campfire impacts

• Respect wildlife

• Be considerate of other visitors

For more information about camping and recreation in the White River National Forest, contact the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District at 970-827-5715, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver or download the White River National Forest app in the app store.