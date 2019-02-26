 March 4 is National Backcountry Ski Day | VailDaily.com

March 4 is National Backcountry Ski Day

Groups promoting safety on Vail Pass on Monday

Daily staff report
Special to the Daily |

A skier makes his way up Vail Pass. Backcountry safety organizations will be setting up a tent at Vail Pass on Monday, March 4, for National Backcountry Ski Day.

The goal of National Backcountry Ski Day is to promote safe participation in the backcountry.
Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Cripple Creek Backcountry and New Belgium Brewing will be setting up Monday, March 4, at Vail Pass. Stop by the tent to chat with people about backcountry safety, gear, avy courses and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
