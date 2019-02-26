March 4 is National Backcountry Ski Day

The goal of National Backcountry Ski Day is to promote safe participation in the backcountry.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Cripple Creek Backcountry and New Belgium Brewing will be setting up Monday, March 4, at Vail Pass. Stop by the tent to chat with people about backcountry safety, gear, avy courses and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.