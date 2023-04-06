March police chase in Edwards ends in arrest

Eagle County Sheriff's Office deputies worked to stop the stolen vehicle in its tracks.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to pull over a pickup truck just after midnight on Friday, March 24, that was heading west on U.S. Highway 6 in unincorporated Edwards.

“Instead of stopping, the pickup truck sped up and tried to elude law enforcement,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Responding deputies communicated with other deputies who deployed two stop sticks, which are tire deflation devices. While the stop sticks were successfully engaged to deflate the tires of the pickup truck, the driver continued on for about 2 miles according to the post.

Eventually, the tires had deflated to the rims and the driver “drove off the side of the road, rolled once and came to a rest,” the Facebook post reported.

When deputies contacted the driver and passenger, they were removed from the vehicle.

Deputies discovered that on March 20, the pickup truck involved in the incident was reported stolen by the Lakewood Police Department.

“Not only was the truck stolen, but it was also being driven with a revoked driver’s license and a set of stolen plates,” the Facebook post read.

Additionally, methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were medically cleared at Vail Health Hospital. After medical clearance, the two were transported to the Eagle County Detention Facility.

“The driver is currently being held on a $10,000 bond and is facing a multitude of charges including driving under the influence, motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment,” the Sheriff’s Office reported.