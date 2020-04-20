4/20 parties from online concerts to workshops to celebrate the marijuana holiday

420 for a Cause

Local musicians, comedians and service-industry personnel have been financially devastated by event cancellations and restaurant closures due to the coronavirus. That’s why 420 for a Cause is focusing its efforts on raising money for organizations like the Colorado Restaurant Association and Colorado Comedy Relief Fund, which benefit those hit hard by the effects of the pandemic. And it’s bringing in A-list entertainment to do so. Expect live sets from bands including The Disco Biscuits, Thievery Corporation, Lotus and Motet, as well as comedians like Doug Benson, Beth Stelling, Jonah Ray and more.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at 420foracause.com and is scheduled to run 4 hours and 20 minutes (fittingly), with a countdown to 4:20 p.m. and a ceremonious “bud drop.”

4/20 Smoke-in with Snoop Dogg

It wouldn’t be a bonafide weed-smoking holiday without an appearance by Snoop Dogg. In honor of the digital debut of Dr. Dre’s critically acclaimed album The Chronic, available on streaming platform for the first time on April 20, DJ Snoopadelic will spin a set on cannabis publication Merry Jane’s Instagram. Tune in and get your groove on starting at 5:20 p.m.

420 YouTube Live

If podcasts are more your thing, join a live broadcast that brings together weed-focused programs I’m Too Effing High, Weed + Grub, and Great Moments in Weed History for an evening of thematic conversation, comedy, cooking demonstrations, and more fun. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on I’m Too Effing High’s YouTube channel.

4/20 at The Coffee Joint

The Coffee Joint, a social consumption lounge in Denver, is known for regularly hosting workshops and networking events. Since it can’t host them in person right now, it’ll be moving some events online to celebrate the holiday. On April 18-20, the shop will be streaming live podcast recording sessions, games, painting lessons and giveaways on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

4/20 World Record

Meetups on video platform Zoom have quickly become a popular quarantine pastime. On April 20, California-based cannabis entrepreneur Tony Diepenbrock is hosting a virtual conference in hopes of setting the world record for the most people consuming cannabis on video chat. RSVP at 420worldrecord.com to be one of 1,000 people to receive a Zoom invitation. The smoke session takes place at 5:20 p.m. Colorado time. Diepenbrock is also accepting donations and selling T-shirts to benefit the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit focused on exonerating those serving jail time for nonviolent marijuana crimes.

4/20 Special from Nightmares on Wax

Several musicians have taken to social media during quarantine to broadcast live concerts. On April 20, Coloradans can start celebrating at 11 a.m. with a 4/20 special set from renowned DJ Nightmares on Wax, who will be performing from his iconic studio in Ibiza. Follow Nightmares on Wax on Instagram to get a notification when he goes live on IGTV.

