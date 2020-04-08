Charlotte Figi, the Colorado girl who inspired the CBD movement, dies from coronavirus

In this Feb. 7, 2014 file photo, Matt Figi hugs his once severely-ill seven-year-old daughter Charlotte inside a greenhouse for the strain of medical marijuana known as Charlotte's Web, which was named after the girl early in her treatment for crippling severe epilepsy, west of Colorado Springs, (AP Photo, Brennan Linsley, File)



Charlotte Figi, the Colorado Springs girl who, as a gleeful and fragile child, launched a movement that led to sweeping changes in marijuana laws across the globe, has died from complications related to the new coronavirus.

She was 13.

Charlotte’s death was announced by a family friend Tuesday night on the Facebook page of her mother, Paige Figi.

“Charlotte is no longer suffering. She is seizure-free forever. Thank you so much for all of your love,” read the post, which also asked the public to respect Figi’s family’s privacy.

In recent weeks, Paige Figi posted on Facebook about a serious illness that struck all the members of her family and sent Charlotte to the hospital. She never explicitly said it was COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and in one reply to a post mentioned that the family had been unable to get tested for the disease. The Realm of Caring Foundation, an organization co-founded by Paige Figi, confirmed on Facebook early Wednesday that Charlotte’s death was due to complications from COVID-19.

If verified by public health officials, that would make Charlotte the youngest victim of the pandemic in Colorado so far.

