Colorado hopes to make cannabis industry more eco-friendly by recycling breweries’ carbon dioxide

Chris Briar, grower at Fat Face Farms’ cultivation facility, checks on marijuana plants in the flowering room on Jan. 14 in Denver. Colorado state agencies on Wednesday unveiled two new programs to help make the cannabis industry more eco-friendly.

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post

In an effort to make Colorado’s cannabis industry more eco-friendly, the state’s health department and energy office launched two new pilot programs Wednesday focused on reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency at local cultivations.

Both programs support Gov. Jared Polis’ mission to cut greenhouse gasses 50% by 2030.

For the first program, the Carbon Dioxide Reuse Project, the Denver Beer Co. is partnering with the Clinic dispensary to recycle carbon emissions. Brewing a 120-barrel batch of beer produces enough carbon dioxide naturally through fermentation to fill a 500-pound vessel, said Charlie Berger, co-founder of Denver Beer Co.

Using a carbon-capturing machine developed by Austin-based Earthly Labs, the brewery plans to provide its CO2 to the Clinic, which will, in turn, use it to stimulate plant growth at its cultivation operations.

Carbon dioxide is administered in growing rooms to promote plant health and increase plant yield during cultivation, said Max Cohen, founder and CEO of the Clinic. Using recycled resources reduces the dispensary’s need to buy manufactured carbon dioxide, which is usually transported by truck to the facility.

