Colorado’s first licensed cannabis R&D firm to study marijuana’s effect on Alzheimer’s disease

Formulation Technician Robyn Patrick cleans terpenes at a MedPharm lab in Denver on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. MedPharm specializes in cannabis cultivation, extraction, and analysis. They’re planning to apply for Denver’s newly available research and development licenses to conduct clinical trials about the effects of THC on Alzheimer’s disease.

Hyoung Chang, The Denver Pos

A Denver-based company hopes to be the state’s first to study the effects of marijuana on Alzheimer’s disease, thanks to a newly available research and development license in the city.

MedPharm Holdings plans to apply for a Denver marijuana R&D license to test delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids’ effects on Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5.8 million Americans have the disease, a degenerative brain disorder that affects a person’s memory and thinking skills. While there are drugs that help ease symptoms, they do not change the course of the disease.

Albert Gutierrez, CEO of MedPharm, sees Alzheimer’s as “one of the biggest things that’s plaguing our country now and in the future.” That’s why he’s excited about cannabis’ potential to treat it.

“We haven’t yet tapped into what this plant can really do to help alleviate the symptoms,” Gutierrez said. “We hear a lot of anecdotal evidence as far as helping with epilepsy or helping with arthritic pain… now it’s time to put the cannabinoids to the test and really understand what cannabinoids and what doses and what delivery methods really help deliver that relief.”

