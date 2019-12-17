Holiday trees that you can smoke: Deals at local pot shops

For a full list of local marijuana shops, visit http://www.everythingvailvalley.com.

Roots RX

With locations in EagleVail and Edwards, Roots RX is offering 50% off Burst pods and cartridges and 20% off Ascend cartridges. During the month of December, the shops are also offering Ripple edibles for buy two, get one for $1 as well as a happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. with $10 Nfuzed gummies. For more information, call 970-399-9333 (EagleVail) or 970-446-6570 (Edwards).

Sweet Leaf Pioneer

Located in Eagle, Sweet Leaf Pioneer is offering 20% off all concentrates on Saturday and 20% off select items through the holidays. For more information, call 970-328-9060.

Rocky Road

This holiday season, Rocky Road in EagleVail is offering 12 days of Christmas weed specials, deals on clothing, hats, glass and more. The shop will hold a different sale every Friday as well. For more information, call 970-688-5633.

High Country Healing

Located in EagleVail, High Country Healing is offering buy one, get one for $1 on Friday for chocolate edibles. On Sunday, the shop is offering buy one, get one half off on Incredibles edibles. Tuesday, buy a cartridge and get a free battery. There are also everyday edible and flower specials throughout the holidays. For more information, call 970-470-4794.