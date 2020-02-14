Why marijuana sponsors the cleanup of more Colorado highway miles than any other industry

A Clean Colorado highway sign sponsored by the Northern Lights Cannabis Co. is seen on eastbound Sixth Avenue west of Sheridan Boulevard in Denver on Feb. 6, 2020. Cannabis company sponsorships account for 66% of all highway miles sponsored under the Clean Colorado program.

Andy Cross, The Denver Post

Cannabis companies are the leading sponsors of Colorado highways, accounting for cleanup on two-thirds of the roads maintained by Clean Colorado — a program the industry has leveraged as a loophole in the state’s strict limits on marijuana advertising.

Currently, 51 cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers and edible producers sponsor roadways throughout the state, according to data from the Adopt a Highway Maintenance Corporation.

Though they represent less than half of all organizations that participate in the Clean Colorado program, those cannabis firms’ reach spans about 198 miles, or 66% of the roads actively sponsored.

The business category with the next highest level of participation is general services — ad agencies, pest control, plumbing, real estate — which represents 13% of miles sponsored. Other sponsoring industries include retail (8%), restaurants (4%), and casinos and hotels (3%).

Drivers in the Denver area likely have noticed. Clean Colorado signs with the names and logos of local dispensaries and grows dot most major highways here, and often are strategically placed near exits where passersby can find the businesses. That’s no accident.

Read more via The Denver Post.