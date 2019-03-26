Marinara made easy

Spring break means fun, family and food, so make up a big dish of pasta and enjoy tales of the day around the dinner table after a day on the slopes. This homemade marinara recipe can easily be made in the condo with ingredients readily found at the grocery store.

“There’s a misconception that making your own marinara takes too long or requires too many ingredients,” said Ally Stephens chef and owner of Season to Taste, which offers in-home meal preparation for families and people on the go.

“In the video today I’ve shown a version with more ingredients to provide ideas on what can be added,” said Stephens. “H owever , you can make a delicious marinara using just tomatoes, olive oil, salt and your choice of herbs. Once you find the base flavor profile you like, you can add a variety of veggies, herbs, greens, meats, onions and garlic.”

Stephens also gives up a few secrets to make your sauce more healthy and flavorful.

“It’s so easy to add greens and veggies to your sauce and your kids won’t even know. Finely chop up spinach, kale or other power greens or puree squash, carrots, or pumpkin and add right into the sauce,” Stephens said. Another secret is to add a Parmesan rind.

What? Yep, check out why in today’s video.

Recipe

1/ tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup minced onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (28 ounce ) can crushed tomatoes

) can crushed tomatoes 1 (12 ounce ) can tomato paste

) can tomato paste 1 (12 ounce ) can canned tomato sauce

) can canned tomato sauce 1/2 cup red wine

1 teaspoon fresh basil leaves

1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 cup finely chopped fresh spinach, kale or other power greens

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Fresh parsley sprigs

Parmesan rind

Directions