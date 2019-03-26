Marinara made easy
Make up a large pasta dish for your spring break crew tonight
Spring break means fun, family and food,
“There’s a misconception that making your own marinara takes too long or requires too many ingredients,” said Ally Stephens chef and owner of Season to Taste, which offers in-home meal preparation for families and people on the go.
“In the video today I’ve shown a version with more ingredients to provide ideas on what can be added,” said Stephens. “H
Stephens also gives up a few secrets to make your sauce more healthy and flavorful.
“It’s so easy to add greens and veggies to your sauce and your kids won’t even know. Finely chop up spinach, kale or other power greens or puree squash, carrots, or pumpkin and add right into the sauce,” Stephens said. Another secret is to add a Parmesan rind.
What? Yep, check out why in today’s video.
Recipe
- 1/ tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup minced onion
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (28
ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 1 (12
ounce) can tomato paste
- 1 (12
ounce) can canned tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup red wine
- 1 teaspoon fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 cup finely chopped fresh spinach, kale or other power greens
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- Fresh parsley sprigs
- Parmesan rind
Directions
- Cook onion and garlic over medium heat
- Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce, and wine. Season with basil, fennel seeds, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, parsley
andParmesan rind. Simmer, covered, for about 45 minutes to an hour, stirring occasionally. Have an apres ski drink or hop in the hot tub while you wait. Add finely chopped greens either at this point or when you add the rest of the seasonings. Take out Parmesan rind before serving. If you’re serving the next day simmer for 20 minutes and the flavors will blend overnight.