Mark Smith of East West Partners and Slifer Smith & Frampton earns entry into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame

Mark Smith gives a speech at the 34th Colorado Business Hall of Fame Dinner at the Hyatt Regency Denver on Feb. 6. Smith, who got his start in real estate development in Eagle County, was among five members in the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Mark Smith, a founding principal and managing partner of Slifer Smith & Frampton and a founding principal of East West Partners and Union Station Neighborhood Company, was inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame in Denver on Feb. 6.

The Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals who have made legendary contributions to the free enterprise system and provide inspiration for the next generation.

“I couldn’t be more honored to receive this prestigious award alongside such a distinguished group of friends and colleagues,” Smith said. “It has been my life’s work and greatest pleasure to help shape the future of some of Colorado’s most iconic places and I appreciate this recognition tremendously.”

The 2023 laureates were inducted on Feb. 6 at the 34th Colorado Business Hall of Fame Dinner at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. Laureates are selected for their enduring and innovative professional contributions to Colorado, inspirational and ethical acumen, and philanthropic endeavors. The annual event, hosted by Junior Achievement – Rocky Mountain , Inc. and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce , honored five of Colorado’s most distinguished and influential business leaders by recognizing their professional accomplishments and long-term impact on the state’s economy, and philanthropic contributions to the community.

“This tremendous honor recognizes Colorado’s most verdant and longstanding business leaders that inspire change through their professional and philanthropic work, which exemplifies the incomparable Mark Smith who I have had the pleasure of working with for more than three decades,” said Harry Frampton, founder and principal of East West Partners and principal at Slifer Smith & Frampton. “I have witnessed the innumerable professional accomplishments and his extensive philanthropic work that has truly impacted Coloradans across the state from Denver to the Vail Valley. He is tirelessly committed to making Colorado a better place for all.”

The honor comes after 50 years of experience in real estate development, sales and marketing. Smith is a founding principal and managing partner of Slifer Smith & Frampton and was a founding principal of both East West Partners and Union Station Neighborhood Company.

Commonly described as a visionary, Smith started his development career with the creation of Beaver Creek Village and has played a role in numerous iconic projects throughout the mountain communities including Vail, Beaver Creek, Bachelor Gulch, Breckenridge and Keystone resorts. He has also grown Slifer Smith & Frampton into the leading independent brokerage firm in Colorado with more than 270 brokers and more than 120 team members. The firm now has 34 offices located throughout Boulder, Denver, Eagle County, Summit County and the Roaring Fork Valley with $10 billion in sales volume since 2020.

After developing in the mountains of Colorado for 13 years, Smith brought his East West Partners expertise to Denver in 1999. Beginning with Riverfront Park and eventually taking on Union Station, Smith and East West Partners helped reshape Denver and the metro area, having developed $1.4 billion of real estate comprised of 23 total projects, 1,429 residences, 745,000 square feet of commercial space and 150,000 square feet of retail. His leadership and vision in the master planning and development of both Riverfront Park and Union Station communities were acknowledged by receiving the Urban Land Institute Global Award for Excellence.

Mark Smith has been a champion of numerous youth and education-focused organizations, including Denver Public Schools Foundation, YPO Rocky Mountain Chapter, Teach for America Colorado, Colorado Succeeds, Mayor’s Leadership Team on Early Education, Colorado Uplift, and the Charter Fund, among many others.

Despite this success, Smith is most proud of the significant contributions he has made to his community by being the founder of highly impactful organizations, including Youth Foundation (now YouthPower365), Platte Forum, and Riverfront Park Community Foundation. Smith’s community involvement extends to the board room as well, with current board affiliations with Colorado Forum, First Western Financial, Forbes Global Properties, Riverfront Park Community Foundation, Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation, and Chief Executives Organization. He has served as chairman of the Beaver Creek Metropolitan District, Bravo! Vail Music Festival, Central Platte Valley Metropolitan District, and Downtown Denver Youth Foundation.

“At Slifer Smith & Frampton, we’ve always had a shared vision: to cultivate careers and communities that thrive together,” said Jason Cole, CEO of Slifer Smith & Frampton. “We are committed to investing in people, places, and local business in a way that builds us all up for the greatest good of our communities. These were the founding principles of our partners and we are thrilled to see Mark join Harry Frampton (2008) and Rod and Beth Slifer (2013) in the Colorado Business Hall of Fame.”