Marking its 40th anniversary, Eagle Valley Land Trust wants to talk about its future

One of the Eagle Valley Land Trust’s proudest accomplishments of the past 40 years was its recent effort to preserve the Sweetwater Lake property. As it looks to the future, the organization is hosting a community forum, via Zoom, on Dec. 3.

Photo courtesy Todd Winslow Pierce.

There is nothing like approaching middle age to inspire a contemplative state of mind.

As its nears its 40th anniversary, the Eagle Valley Land Trust is inviting members of the community to join in its reflections during a special Zoom meeting planned from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. What’s more, some of the event participants will receive door prize gift certificates from local merchants .

“Eagle Valley Land Trust’s new strategic direction will begin, proceed and end with listening to all the people that call this area home,” said Jessica Foulis, EVLT executive director. “Please join us for a series of conversations focused on the future of our communities and EVLT’s role in it.”

As the county’s population continues to grow, development pressure mounts in the Eagle Valley, Foulis said.

“The current pandemic has accelerated this growth, presented a variety of new challenges and amplified those challenges that existed previously,” she said. “For example, local wellness and livability is changing, wildlife populations continue to plummet, and our tourism-based economy is in flux.”

For four decades now, Foulis noted the land trust has been working to protect land for the community, wildlife, and future generations so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of nature.

“To know what our next 10 or 40 years will look like, we need to hear from locals about which issues, challenges, or initiatives matter most,” Foulis said. “How can the Eagle Valley Land Trust make our community a better place to live and work?

It’s a big conversation, and we’re dedicated to listening.”

Foulis said the conversation will include leaders from other communities who have met similar challenges with creativity and ingenuity. She urged participants to be prepared to listen, learn, and offer ideas for what is possible in the local community community. Following the forum, participants will have the opportunity to fill out surveys to submit feedback to Eagle Valley Land Trust.

By attending the Zoom session, participants will be automatically entered to win gift certificates from Alpine Quest Sports, Drunken Goat, Moe’s Original BBQ and other local businesses.

Preregistration for the forum is required at : https://evlt.org/youre-invited-evlts-community-forum/. To learn more visit the organization’s website at evlt.org.