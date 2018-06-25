Mary’s Nutritionals co-founder discusses hemp-based products in Avon

AVON — Lynn Honderd is the CEO and co-founder of Colorado-based Mary's Nutritionals and will be at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa on Friday, June 29, for a Q-and-A educational event.

Since 2015, thousands of people have turned to Mary's Nutritionals as a resource for pain relief. A recognized brand in the hemp product industry, Mary's Nutritionals hemp-derived products are produced from 100-percent organic plants grown on Elite Botanicals farm in Loveland.

The lecture in Avon will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday in The Westin's Riverside Ballroom and is free and open to the community.

Honderd will discuss the Mary's Nutritionals wellness mission and the benefits of CBD products for active people, athletes and those looking for pain relief.

Products at The Westin

Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront carries several Mary's Nutritionals retail products, including gel pens, tinctures, mists and pet products.

Spa Anjali is also launching a new Green CBD Spa Treatment using Mary's Nutritionals oil. Priced at $165 for 50 minutes or $200 for 75 minutes, the treatment includes a rejuvenating massage using Mary's Nutritionals CBD balm and a detoxifying green smoothie to enjoy in the relaxation lounge or outside on the pool deck

Spa Anjali also offers CBD balm as an enhancement to any spa treatment for $30. To book a treatment, visit http://www.spaanjali.com.

Following the Q&A, guests are invite to stay for Friday Afternoon Club on Maya's patio, featuring live music by the Turntable Revue starting at 6 p.m. along with food and drink specials.

For more information on the Athletic Club at The Westin, visit http://www.athleticclubwestin.com.

For more information on The Westin Riverfront, visit http://www.westinriverfront.com