Massive volunteer effort rallies to search for missing Vail Valley man

Where to call Questions: Call 970-445-4911

Call 970-445-4911 With information: Call Vail dispatch at 970-479-2201.

GYPSUM — The call went out for help in the search for Tayler Esslinger. By mid-morning Friday, searchers had dozens of eyes in the air and hundreds of boots on the ground.

Volunteers came by the dozen, some from as far away as Castle Rock. They went out into the backcountry in four-wheel drive vehicles, ATVs, dirt bikes, on horseback and on foot. Fifteen-year-old Logan Trujillo rode his KTM 250 dirt bike. One of his Eagle Valley High School teachers fussed over him a little, making sure he was carrying plenty of water.

HAATS helicopters took to the air, as did spotter planes geared up with all kinds of search equipment. The Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen rolled in to make sure the searchers had the fuel they needed.

Studying the massive volunteer response was awe-inspiring.

“This is something Eagle County does great. It’s one of the things that make it a great community,” said Capt. Greg Van Wyk with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Local born and raised

Esslinger was born and raised in Eagle County and graduated Eagle Valley High School, just a few yards down the hill from the Gypsum firehouse where the searchers were gathered and briefed Friday morning. Many know Esslinger. Some don’t. They just know he’s out there, possibly hurt, possibly worse.

Esslinger, 26, is an Eagle County Sheriff’s deputy and volunteer firefighter. He was last seen early Tuesday morning driving a 2011 black Dodge pickup with firefighter license plates with the number 719YBC.

Phone pinged 4 a.m. Tuesday

For this search, Doug Cupp is the operations section chief. The rest of the time he’s fire chief for the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without all these volunteers,” Cupp said. “It’s great to see the community rise to this.”

Searchers were assigned to areas they know. Hunters and outfitters offered information and wisdom about the area where Esslinger was last known to be.

Esslinger’s phone pinged at 4 a.m. Tuesday in a remote area of western Eagle County, so that’s where the search started. It’ll be systematic and organized, said Ross Wilmore with the Northwest Colorado Incident Management Team.

The search started early Tuesday with family and friends. Almost immediately volunteers began pitching in prior to Friday’s overwhelming response.

Search and research

During their Friday morning briefing, Cupp urged safety first for the searchers, and also reminded them to get out of their vehicles and put their boots on the ground.

It was dark when Esslinger disappeared, so it’s possible he simply ran off the road and is stuck somewhere not easily seen.

“In areas where you cannot see over the edge, get out and look,” Cupp told the searchers. “We’re not looking for just a truck at a trailhead.”

Rumor control

Jessie Porter’s phone started blowing up at 4 a.m. Friday. She’s the Eagle County Sheriff’s public information officer. Random callers asserted repeatedly and passionately that Esslinger had been found and that Friday’s search was being called off.

He wasn’t found. The search continues, Porter said.

Cupp said officials believe Esslinger is alive, and that people lost in the backcountry can last for days, especially someone as familiar with the area as Esslinger is.

Finally Wilmore stepped in front of the crowd and said. “OK. It’s time to stop talking and go to work.”

And with that, the searchers fanned out to search for an Esslinger-sized needle in a western Eagle County-sized haystack, each one confident he’d be found.