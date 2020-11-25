McCollum announces chief deputy, assistant district attorneys

Heidi McCollum will be sworn in as the first female district attorney in the 5th Judicial District in January.



EAGLE — Heidi McCollum, the assistant district attorney for Colorado’s 5th Judicial District, has announced who will serve as the chief deputy district attorney and assistant district attorney when she is sworn into office as district attorney Jan. 12.

Joe Kirwan, currently chief deputy district attorney, will take over as assistant district attorney, McCollum said, and Lisa Hunt, currently senior deputy district attorney, will take over as chief deputy.

Kirwan has worked for the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office since 2013. With several decades of experience in criminal law, he will focus on complex cases throughout the district and work with its attorneys on trial preparation and presentation.

Hunt has also prosecuted major cases in the district, including the St. Patrick’s Day sexual assault case. Hunt will take on responsibilities similar to a chief-of-staff position, McCollum said, working to ensure daily operations of the office are running smoothly and efficiently across the 5th Judicial District, which includes Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties.

“I, along with the assistance of both Lisa and Joe, am excited to roll-out new ideas and programs that will ultimately help make our communities safer and healthier for all of us,” McCollum said. “We will be working on plans to implement these beginning in January and we look forward to continuing to be able to serve the people of our district.”

McCollum was unopposed in the general election to fill the district attorney position, currently held by Bruce Brown, who has been district attorney for eight years. Brown could not run for reelection due to term limits and McCollum will become the first female to hold the 5th Judicial District’s top prosecutor job.

McCollum’s swearing into office as district attorney is expected to happen virtually Jan. 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic and public health restrictions.

