McCormack, Pohl win WECMRD board seats

EAGLE —In a small turnout election, voters selected Michael McCormack of Eagle and Thomas Pohl of Gypsum for the two four-year terms on the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District Board of Directors.

Here are the unofficial results from Tuesday's election:

Michael McCormack —82 votes

Thomas Pohl —71 votes

Tammy J. Conway — 43 votes

Jennifer Collins — 32 votes

John McCaullley —29

Todd Serwatt — withdrawn