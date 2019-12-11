McCoy Park at Beaver Creek expansion project set to be completed by next winter

McCoy Park at Beaver Creek will provide a beginner and intermediate bowl experience in a serene setting.

Vail Resorts photo

Vail Resorts’ next big terrain expansion project in Eagle County is on track to be completed before next winter.

The development of McCoy Park at Beaver Creek — which will provide a beginner and intermediate bowl experience — is the next project in the pipeline following last summer’s Golden Peak expansion and the largest snowmaking upgrade in North America at Vail.

Vail Resorts received approval from the U.S. Forest Service in 2018 for the project, which will bring two new chairlifts online, including a four-person, high-speed chair. The Forest Service decision allows for the construction of 250 acres of beginner and low-intermediate ability level ski terrain, two chairlift installations, Nordic ski and snowshoe trails, a warming hut, composting toilets, a ski patrol service building, a new service road, and snowmaking to support the egress to the proposed McCoy Park chairlifts.

“It’s intermediate beginner level terrain and it’s really this secluded sanctuary where the family can really go and ski together and connect and be out in a bowl where you don’t really see, other than, you don’t really see any infrastructure,” said Nadia Guerriero, Beaver Creek’s new chief operating officer, in an interview with the Vail Daily in October. “It kinda feels like you’re in the backcountry a little bit at a ski resort. There’s no cross traffic of people trying to get to blacks or any of that type of stuff.”

Guerriero said crews spent a good portion of the summer and fall doing lift-line surveying and talking to lift manufacturers.

“We basically know what kind it’s going to be, but talking about scheduling and planning and how do we do that,” Guerriero said.

That scheduling for construction includes working with an elk calving closure which runs until July 1.

Once completed, skiers and riders will be able to access 17 trails of groomable glades on the new 250 acres of terrain.

“It’s going to be a really amazing experience,” Guerriero said. “And it completes our parks collection. So there’s Haymeadow down low, Red Buffalo where you can go explore, and McCoy Park where families can really connect.”

Vail Resorts also announced this week other planned major capital improvements across its resorts. The new projects amount to a $210 million to $215 million investment, which comes on the heels of the approximately $190 million to $195 million that the company reports it will spend on capital improvement projects in 2019.

Key resort investments for its Colorado mountains in 2020 include a new four-person high-speed lift to Peak 7 at Breckenridge and a new high-speed lift from Keystone’s base area that will replace the four-person Peru lift with a six-person, high-speed chairlift.

Vail Resorts also plans to completely revamp itsEpicMix mobile application with new functionality and an improved user experience, including new interactive trail maps and account features, while retaining key features like vertical feet tracking, photo sharing, and transparent lift line wait times.