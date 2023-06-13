McCoy Safety Day celebration set for Saturday
Water safety, fire trucks and much more will be on display at the McCoy Safety Day at the McCoy Community Center on Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Dads (and everyone else) will be greeted with an assortment of breakfast items and hot coffee upon arrival. The day includes a lineup of safety demonstrations that cover a wide range of essential topics. Homeowners can learn wildfire mitigation best practices to safeguard property and sign up for a free RealFire home assessment. Everyone can benefit by learning the essential components of a go-bag in the event of an evacuation.
Many county organizations and first responders will be on hand including the Vail Communications Center Mobile Command Unit, Vail Health will teach a Stop the Bleed class and Eagle County Emergency Management will have a trivia game set up.
Children can try on firefighter gear, grab hold of tools used by firefighters, and even get a chance to handle a fire hose to work on their water-targeting skills. To learn more, contact Chief Brita Horn, Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department, at 970-819-0815.
