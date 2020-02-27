Meadow Mountain parking lot to close for snow removal

The Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District will close the Meadow Mountain parking lot at Dowd Junction to remove excess snow beginning Tuesday at 10 p.m. and ending on Thursday, March 5, at 5 p.m.

The district is using heavy equipment to push the snow banks back and maintain the parking lot.

“We understand that this may be an inconvenience for individuals trying to access the Meadow Mountain trailhead, Eco Transit parking or those who carpool. However, we ask for your patience and please respect the closure dates, plan accordingly and find alternative parking or bus routes during this short timeframe,” said Adam Bianchi, acting Eagle-Holy Cross District ranger, in a news release.

The district requests that the public does not park in the Forest Service office customer or employee parking lots. Those lots are not large enough to accommodate the volume of vehicles regularly parked in the area.

Vehicles left in the parking lot may be towed at the owner’s expense so that snow can be safely and efficiently moved from the area.

For additional information, contact the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District at 970-827-5715.