Meet Bud Knapp, author of ‘Living Beneath the Colorado Peaks,’ at Gorsuch Vail

Knapp Ranch and Gorsuch Vail will host a meet and greet with Bud Knapp, author of the coffee table book titled, “Living Beneath the Colorado Peaks: The Story of Knapp Ranch.” The public is welcome to stop by and meet Bud at the Gorsuch Vail Village location on Friday, August 30 from 2-4 p.m.

Bud and his late wife, Betsy Knapp, former publishers of Architectural Digest and Bon Appetit magazines, left the publishing world in the 1990s to pursue a dream in the Vail Valley. Their story of discovery, observation, fulfillment, and their many lessons learned while building a home and settling in the Rocky Mountain West is told in the beautiful coffee table book, “Living Beneath the Colorado Peaks: The Story of Knapp Ranch.”

The Knapp Ranch team was honored this past spring with the 2019 Western Heritage Award for Outstanding Photography/Art Book for the Knapp Ranch book at the 59th Annual Western Heritage Awards held at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “Living Beneath the Colorado Peaks” shows readers why embracing sustainability practices — traditional methods and new technology — pays off in the lives of present-day individuals and future generations.

Photographer Todd Winslow Pierce’s rich imagery and writer Sarah Chase Shaw’s descriptive prose add dimension to the cultural and natural history of the region and its influence on the architecture, interior design, and landscape. Sprinkled throughout the book are indelible stories of the relationships forged between the Knapps and a cadre of craftspeople, designers, and builders, all of whom were dedicated to the integrity and the challenges of pursuing the historical building methods and artistry embedded in every detail. Ultimately, it’s the story of discovery, observation, fulfillment and self-sufficiency, and the many lessons learned throughout the process of building Knapp Ranch as it is today.