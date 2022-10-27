Meet Dr. Peck

All Kids Dental adds a new pediatric dentist

All Kids Dental (AKD) happily welcomes Dr. Christian Peck to their dental team. Dr. Peck’s experience, patience, and love of pediatric dentistry as well as his love for the mountain lifestyle make him the perfect addition to the AKD family.

Dr. Peck grew up in Coalville, UT, a small town 15 miles east of Park City. His father coached the professional Burton Snowboard team, so he grew up on the slopes. “We were on the mountain during the school year; we’d only go to school Monday-Thursday, and on Friday all the kids were taken to the slopes to ski and snowboard,” he said. “My wife and kids are as excited to be living here as I am. It’s so great and beautiful; we love the fall colors and we’re getting excited about the snow season and getting to know local families.”

Snowboarding wasn’t Dr. Peck’s only athletic outlet growing up. He played a lot of sports in high school, including football, basketball, baseball, and track. He met his wife, Mandy, in seventh grade. The two became friends but lost touch when she moved her freshman year of high school (not to age Dr. Peck too much but this was before social media made keeping in touch easy). After graduation, Dr. Peck went on a mission to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He returned home two years later and reconnected with his middle school soul mate through a mutual friend. The two hit it off, once again, got married and had their first two children during his undergrad studies at Weber State University in Ogden, UT. They had their third child while he attended dental school at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond.

Dr. Peck and Wife, Mandy, with their four kids ranging 7-19 years old. They’re thrilled to live in a mountain town! (Photo provided by AKD)

Dr. Peck completed a two-year pediatric dental residency at VCU, and joined a dental practice in Albuquerque, NM. It’s there they had their fourth child. “We loved it in Albuquerque. The climate is great, and it was lots of fun, but for my family that loved being on the mountains snowboarding and skiing, it was difficult,” Dr. Peck said. “My wife and I wanted to continue to grow our family in a smaller town like where we grew up and where we could hit the slopes as often as we liked.”

Destinies aligned when the Peck family sought snowy mountain horizons and Dr. Allen at All Kids Dental sought a fourth pediatric dentist to join the team. When Dr. Peck and his wife, Mandy, came for the interview, they fell in love with the area. “We had always planned to retire to a place like this, but once I did the interview we thought, ‘Why are we waiting so long to live where we want, when we have been given this opportunity now?’ All Kids Dental was a dream come true for us,” Dr. Peck said.

When asked why he chose pediatric dentistry as his specialty, Dr. Peck explained that it was because he always loved going to the dentist as a kid. His best friend’s uncle was his dentist growing up and was a big inspiration in Dr. Peck’s career choice. While attending dental school, Dr. Peck shadowed a general dentist and a pediatric dentist and found that he loved pediatric dentistry so much more than working with adults.

“The biggest satisfaction and joy I find as a kid’s dentist is helping apprehensive kids feel comfortable and safe through a procedure so they leave with a smile. My goal is to make visiting the dentist a positive experience for kids so they grow into adults that feel comfortable going to the dentist. I love when kids say “I can’t wait to come back” or parents telling me that their kids are excited to see me,” beamed Dr. Peck. “I’m excited to serve the community of the Roaring Fork and Vail Valleys for many years to come.”

Christian Peck, DDS, MS – Newest pediatric dentist at All Kids Dental working Eagle, Rifle and Glenwood Locations (Photo provided by AKD)

You can schedule an appointment to see Dr. Peck or any AKD dentist/Orthodontist at any of their three locations, in Eagle, Rifle, and Glenwood Springs. With the addition of Dr. Peck, AKD is able to offer three new days in their different locations: Tuesdays in Eagle, Thursdays in Rifle, and Fridays in Glenwood Springs.

Even better! The Eagle location is offering Half Off Tuesdays for November and December for families who have no dental insurance. Any service is included, so make sure to book your appointment soon while spots remain. “It’s such a cool program,” said Meg Houghton, Culture and Marketing Manager. “While the cost of everything else is going up, All Kids Dental is lifting the financial burden during the holiday season to make sure kids get the treatments and care they need, especially during all the holiday sugar.”

To learn more, visit akdsmiles.com