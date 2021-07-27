Meet local law enforcement officers at 38th annual National Night Out

Eagle County residents are invited to join local law enforcement for a night of free food, demonstrations and activities at the 38th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Vail, Eagle, Avon, and Basalt police departments will host various National Night Out celebrations across the valley that evening.

National Night Out is an annual event that has been held to celebrate “safety, community, and neighborhood comradery” since 1984 in communities across the United States, according to the release. The night is designed to promote crime and drug prevention awareness, bringing together law enforcement and their communities to celebrate “a partnership against crime.“

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office will host events in Minturn, Gypsum and Basalt from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Minturn event will be hosted by the Sheriff’s Office and the town of Minturn at Little Beach Park and will offer free food from Rocky Mountain Tacos and Sundae Ice Cream. Residents can also enjoy fun activities like “Build-a-Pet” with Colorado Zoo Go, live music by Laura Miller and more.

Other agencies in attendance in Minturn will be Vail Mountain Search & Rescue, Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Paramedic Services and the Eagle River Fire Protection District.

Gypsum’s celebration will be at Lundgren Theatre hosted by the town of Gypsum, the Sheriff’s Office and the Eagle Police Department. There will be free food from Ekahi Grill and El Bajon Churros as well as live music by local artist Joe Hanley & The Workmen.

The event will offer bounce houses, face painting and youngsters can also Build-a-Pet with Colorado Zoo Go, according to the press release. Kids will also get the chance to “touch-a-truck” with local agencies bringing along fire engines and other first response vehicles.

The Gypsum event will feature representatives from Vail Mountain Search & Rescue, Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Paramedics Services, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Vail Health, Mountain Youth, Starting Hearts, Speak Up Reach Out, and a special guest appearance from the Classic Air Medical flight team helicopter.

The Vail Police Department will host its National Night Out event at Vail Fire Station 3 located at 2399 North Frontage Road in Vail from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will include a free barbecue, bounce house and activities sponsored by the town of Vail, Vail police and other local first response agencies.

The Avon Police Deaprtment will host events at three locations in Avon from 6 to 8 p.m. — The Aspens Community Park at 901 West Beaver Creek Boulevard, O’Neal Spur Park in Wildridge at 2799 Old Trail Road and the Eaglebend Apartments at 10 Stonebridge Drive.

For more information, contact community affairs officer Amber Barrett of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8512 or visit NATW.org/about/ .