Meet the monsters at Birds of Prey: Ganong gang flocks in numbers to support Travis

American ski racer Travis Ganong's family and friends are in Beaver Creek to support him at the Birds of Prey World Cup races. The family is wearing monster onesies in unity.

Ski racing certainly has a team aspect to it, but once racers are in the start gate, it is about as individual a sport as you can find.

While American ski racer Travis Ganong might enter the start gate alone at the Birds of Prey World Cup races at Beaver Creek, he has a monster gang of family and friends cheering him on from the finish area.

His two sisters, Ali and Megan, are helping lead a pack of monsters around Beaver Creek this weekend, along with his parents, aunts and uncles as well as friends.

“We come every year,” Ali said before Friday’s race. “It’s kind of a little reunion with all our friends.”

The Ganong gang will hold group dinners and parties, including a “hot dog-to-movie” gathering. They’ll also enjoy some time on the slopes of Beaver Creek, coming in from and representing Squaw Valley, California.

Donning unique monster onesies and hats repping the Ganong name, it’s hard to miss the family here to support one of their own.

They bought the costumes from a designer in Denver, two each year, until they had eight. Ganong was wearing one of the onesies for Halloween this year.

“He’s a little afraid of us monsters,” said brother-in-law Paul Krause, “but he loves it.”

The Ganong gang first started as a fan club for fellow Californian Marco Sullivan and has become a regular on the World Cup circuit.

Keep an eye out for the Ganong supporters in monster onesies at Beaver Creek this weekend.

“We’re going to the Coyote,” Krause said Friday.

