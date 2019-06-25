Meet the Orchestra! adds family flair to Bravo! Vail summer programming

The National Repertory Orchestra is composed of musicians all aged between 18-29.

Zach Mahone | Daily file photo |

Catch Bravo! Vail and the National Repertory Orchestra family-friendly Meet the Orchestra! show this week for an event many parents like to use to introduce their kids to symphonic music. The two shows, Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 take place in the Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum and Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail respectively. With music at 6 p.m., the concerts aim to engage Vail Valley families in orchestral music.

Breckenridge-based National Repertory Orchestra, consisting of over 100 musicians all aged 18-29, has chosen the theme “Made in America.” They chose the music themselves, choosing to showcase the classic sounds of American composers Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein to the South American-influenced style of Joan Tower to vibrant rhythms of composers influenced by Central America and beyond.

The event opens at 6 p.m. with an engaging Instrument Petting Zoo, where children of all ages are invited to explore real orchestral instruments, followed by an interactive concert, where the audience will compose its very own Fanfare for Vail.

If you go …

What: Meet the Orchestra! presented by Bravo! Vail featuring the National Repertory Orchestra

When: Tuesday, June 25, 6PM @ Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum, and Wednesday, June 26, 6PM @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Cost: Free

More information: Visit bravovail.org or call 877-812-5700.