Meet the seven locals taking on the Leadville Trail 100 Run

Denise Kipp at the top of Hope Pass on a training run.

When the Leadville Trail 100 (LT100) run starting gun goes off at 4 a.m. Saturday, seven local runners will began their journey to the top of Hope Pass and back. If running 100-miles with 15,734 feet of climb sounds out of the ordinary, perhaps knowing these remarkable individuals are just like the rest of us — neighbors, teachers, moms, engineers, coaches and front desk workers — can serve to inspire everyone to embark on our own adventurous challenges.

Vail Valley runners competing in the Leadville Trail 100 Run Eric Pence, Eagle

Ryan Simmons, Edwards

Benjamin Boese, Gypsum

Eric Pepper, Wolcott

Adam Bybliw, Avon

Denise Kipp, Eagle

Martin Almazan, Vail

An engineer from Connecticut, Ryan Simmons moved to the valley nine years ago after attending a “captivating fall wedding” held in Vail. Now, he consults for a local renewable energies company and works as on the Vail ski patrol. He met his wife in Vail and the two live in Edwards with their border collie.

Simmons started running in high school.

“I found running filled a void in my life which allowed me to relax, focus and see as much of the world as I could,” he said.

5K’s here and there turned into a sub-3 hour marathon, Boston Marathon and numerous Leadville marathons and Silver Rush 50-milers. Simmons has also ventured into Utah for ultra races.

“(It’s) allowed me to meet many interesting people and see a big part of the world that I may have not otherwise,” he said.

Despite a ‘debilitating hip injury” last September, Simmons finished the Run Rabbit Run 100-miler in under 30 hours despite almost dropping out after just three miles.

“I can’t describe the sheer emotion I felt crossing that finish line,” he stated.

After witnessing the Twin Lakes aid station in the middle of an LT100 while on a bike ride, Simmons caught the faces of runners — some smiling and others grimacing — and “wondered which one I would be.”

“I was hooked and have since poured my running soul into qualifying for this race,” he said.

He’s hoping to earn a ‘big buckle,’ awarded to sub-25-hour finishers, in his first LT100.

“I’m feeling the best ultra-shape I have ever been in so I think it is possible barring any surprises,” he said. His second-tier goal is to go under his 100-mile personal best (27 hours, 27 minutes).

“I have really learned a lot running over the years about myself and how to best prepare and I think this year will be a grand culmination of that accrued experience,” he concluded.

“I absolutely cannot wait to stand atop Hope Pass on the return trip only to see the distant twinkling lights of Leadville beckoning me just a little farther.”

A veteran of multiple ultra-trail events, Ryan Simmons said one of his more amazing athletic accomplishments was when he hauled a 300-pound patient out of Outer Mongolia Bowl on a powder day in a toboggan.

Eric Pepper, the head Nordic program coach at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, has been trying to get into the LT100 for a number of years, and finally was accepted this year.

“This is new territory for me,” he admitted.

One perk of his job is the opportunity to supplement ski-specific training with high volumes of of summer mountain running.

“My training was hampered in the spring and early summer with some injuries, but I am feeling pretty good about things at the moment,” he said of his fitness.

His first brush with the LT100 came back in 2008.

“Through the years a number of my friends and other ski coaches have taken this on and I have helped out and paced most of the course, so I have always wanted to do it since I first experienced it,” he explained.

Pepper isn’t focused on time this go-around; he’s approaching the event “more as a run than a race.”

“Maybe some day with some more training I would look at a more competitive approach,” he said.

Pepper can’t wait for the Twin Lakes rest stop.

“I have really enjoyed my time there in past years spectating — it is such a scene and I know that when I come through the first time I will have 40 miles down and when I get back, I will have Hope Pass behind me,” he said.

While Simmons and Pepper might be Leadville rookies, Eric Pence will be going for his 27th finish in 31 LT100 finishes.

The Eagle resident for the last 27 years, Pence started running in middle school and gradually increased in distance after college.

He’s looking forward to the views from the top of Hope Pass — though he ironically acknowledged that the climb is also the hardest part of the event. It’s part and parcel with his motivation for registering yet again.

“Running 100 miles scares and excites you at the same time,” he said of the challenge, which he hopes to complete under the 30-hour cutoff time.

One of his most memorable race experiences was the Susitna 100, an Alaskan ultra-endurance event where racers pull a sled with survival gear over the frozen tundra underneath February’s bleak dark skies. One Leadville highlight he recalled was when he ran alongside a few Tarahumara runners, the subject of Christopher McDougall’s best-selling “Born to Run ,” during the race.

“Known for their long distance running, they ran effortlessly in sandals and made it look so easy,” Pence reminisced.

McDougall’s book was an inspiration for another local with LT100 aspirations. Adam Bybliw, who has top-20 finishes in all three of his LT100 races, including an eighth-place finish in 2017, started running for Alexandria High School’s cross-country team — your sports editor’s chief prep rival — but dropped the sport until he picked up “Born to Run.” McDougall’s book.

“(I) started running the Vail Rec town series and eventually evolved into ultras,” stated the Eagle Bahn gondola lift mechanic who moved to Vail “for one winter season” only to stay for the last 21. Unfortunately, for the second year in a row, Bybliw is deferring his entry for next year due to injury. He still plans to cheer for friends competing.

“The atmosphere around Leadville is electric,” he stated.

“The people who volunteer for this event and the crews are everything. They make it special for sure.”

Martin Almazan’s running story is uniquely intense. Although he is currently a front desk supervisor at the Four Seasons Resort and Residence Vail — in addition to working as a barista at Gorsuch Ski Cafe and on-call banquet server — Almazan has 15 years of experience as an Army Reservist. He moved to Vail right out of college four years ago and got into running after his third deployment with the U.S. Army “as a form of stress relief.”

Martin Almazan will be supporting his roommate, Pat Zdunek, in next week’s Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc.

“And now I run to keep sane during the busy seasons here,” he stated.

A veteran of numerous ultras ranging from the marathon and 50-mile distance up through 100-miles (this will be his first LT100), he considers his greatest running accomplishment to be completing the Warsaw Shadow Marathon in Afghanistan with Polish soldiers in an active warzone in 2013.

This year, he placed third at the Smith Mountain Ultra (40-miles), fourth at the Collegiate Peaks Trail Run (50-miles) and 47th and 32nd at the Silver Rush 50 in Leadville and the Never Summer 100k, respectively. His heavy load isn’t over when he strolls down Harrison Avenue, either.

“My goal is to complete the race in under 24 hours — with no injuries — because I leave after the race to support my roommate at Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc in Chamonix (France) next weekend,” he said. He’ll be helping Pat Zdunek, who is a server at the Sonnenalp Hotel.

His favorite part about trail races is reconnecting with friends.

“Ultra-Running is a small niche community and I keep meeting and catching up with old race pals during these events, especially at iconic races like Leadville 100,” he stated.

The reason Martin Almazan does 100-mile races? “Because running is how I maintain my mental health — and eating snacks in the middle of the woods.”

The Steadman Clinic’s IT director, Benjamin Boese, a 2012 Eastern New Mexico University graduate, will also be competing on Saturday.

Boese finished fourth in the 2019 Elephant Mountain 50k and 16th in the Crested Butte Ultra later that year. He’s also competed in Vail’s local trail races, winning the 5K at the 2017 La Sportiva 5K and 10K at 10,000 feet.

Eagle’s Denise Kipp, 48, is the lone female competitor coming out of the Vail Valley. She moved here in 1998 after “falling in love with the singletrack,” trails she’s been fortunate to explore during long summer days as a teacher on break. Her running career started in 4th grade, when she and her dad would sign up for 10K’s.

“We continued to challenge ourselves with longer distances over the years; yet I left him at the marathon distance a few years ago,” she stated.

“He is now 80 years old and still running. I hope to be doing the same at his age!”

Aside from her racing experience, Kipp considers her greatest athletic accomplishment to be carrying healthy twins (now 12-years-old) to term while working full-time and parenting a 2-year-old. It will pay off for the supermom in an extra way on Saturday.

“The are part of my race crew and my best cheerleaders,” she said.

Denise Kipp and her family out exploring the Colorado mountains.

Along with catching a glimpse of her family and race crew — she gave a special shoutout to Vicki Kenney — at Twin Lakes, Kipp is also looking forward to seeing the two-dozen llamas at the top of Hope Pass shortly after. The animals haul hundreds of gallons of water, ramen, mashed potatoes, cookies, crackers and fruit to the aid station at the top of the five-mile, 2,500-vertical foot stretch of rough trail.

“I am hopeful (ha!) that they will make that climb a bit more enjoyable for all of us!” she wrote in an email.

As someone who always is searching for tough mental and physical challenges, the pandemic only “reinforced” Kipp’s decision to continue exploring Colorado’s trails.

“As the world learned how to cope with a pandemic, I just kept pushing myself, escaping into nature, a place that would make me feel at home and peace,” she said.

Countless mountain treks this spring and summer have prepared her for what she considers to be one of the most difficult trail races in the country.

“This one will be a true sufferfest,” she stated.

The pain is something Kipp is happy to face head on.

“In all honesty, taking on these types of challenges makes you mentally stronger, more resilient, and more prepared to take on other challenges in life,” she stated.

“Fear has crept up on me often during these months of training. I am learning better about the importance of positive self-talk and how to address fear with new resolve and new perspective.”