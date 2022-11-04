Meet Your Chef: Adrienne Sirianni-Cavallario of Roam

Adrienne Sirianni-Cavallario is the chef and owner of Roam in Eagle.

Roam/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: My name is Adrienne Sirianni-Cavallario and I am the owner and chef at Roam in Eagle.

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: My husband and I have been in the valley for over 11 years. After spending time with family members (Lauren Quinn-Ingram who is an owner at Rancho Del Rio) we fell in love with this area and decided to make it our home.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Roam draws inspiration from world flavors, such as Mediterranean. Pictured here is a dish of Bucatini pasta with lemon, artichoke, peas in a lemon thyme wine sauce.

Courtesy photo

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: Although I have been cooking my entire life with amazing and creative people, I chose a totally different career path from cooking. That all changed about 17 years ago. I met my husband and helped him operate his restaurant every day and discovered my love for this industry and cooking.

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: I was inspired by both of my parents who loved to cook amazing meals and shared their joy of food and cooking with me. As an adult I am in awe of so many chefs. Massismo Bottura and Nancy Silverton are two of my favorites.

The menu changes often at Roam in downtown Eagle. Here’s crab and mango spring rolls with a mango Thai chili pepper dipping sauce.

Courtesy photo

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: Oooh, I love them all! I can’t play favorites with spices. Curry, paprika, chili powder, turmeric … so many amazing flavors and combinations!

Q: Favorite protein?

A: Duck and boar

At Roam, the drinks are designed to go with the dishes on the menu. Try pairing the shrimp and citrus ceviche with local Amaza bread and a strawberry rhubarb martini.

Courtesy photo

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: I am obsessed with them all. Anything seasonal is what I focus on.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: Carbs are wonderful! But I must say that potatoes are the bomb.

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: My Uncle Johnny’s chicken cacciatore…and cheesy poofs! Yes, I said that.

Zucchini flowers stuffed with garlic and soft Italian cheese ready to be battered and lightly fried.

Courtesy photo

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: I am honored to serve this community and share my passion for food in a beautiful setting like Eagle. We are happy to be a place where people can gather, eat and laugh and will continue to meet and get to know each and every one of our guests every day.