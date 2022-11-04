Meet Your Chef: Adrienne Sirianni-Cavallario of Roam
Get to know your Vail Valley Chefs
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?
A: My name is Adrienne Sirianni-Cavallario and I am the owner and chef at Roam in Eagle.
Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?
A: My husband and I have been in the valley for over 11 years. After spending time with family members (Lauren Quinn-Ingram who is an owner at Rancho Del Rio) we fell in love with this area and decided to make it our home.
Support Local Journalism
Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?
A: Although I have been cooking my entire life with amazing and creative people, I chose a totally different career path from cooking. That all changed about 17 years ago. I met my husband and helped him operate his restaurant every day and discovered my love for this industry and cooking.
Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?
A: I was inspired by both of my parents who loved to cook amazing meals and shared their joy of food and cooking with me. As an adult I am in awe of so many chefs. Massismo Bottura and Nancy Silverton are two of my favorites.
Q: What’s your favorite spice?
A: Oooh, I love them all! I can’t play favorites with spices. Curry, paprika, chili powder, turmeric … so many amazing flavors and combinations!
Q: Favorite protein?
A: Duck and boar
Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?
A: I am obsessed with them all. Anything seasonal is what I focus on.
Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?
A: Carbs are wonderful! But I must say that potatoes are the bomb.
Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?
A: My Uncle Johnny’s chicken cacciatore…and cheesy poofs! Yes, I said that.
Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?
A: I am honored to serve this community and share my passion for food in a beautiful setting like Eagle. We are happy to be a place where people can gather, eat and laugh and will continue to meet and get to know each and every one of our guests every day.