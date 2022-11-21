Meet Your Musician: Johnny Schleper

Schleper plays a mix of rock, blues, reggae and country.

Johnny Schleper/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: I have several bands I play with and also perform solo:

Johnny Schleper

Johnny Schleper Band featuring Bob Masters: guitar and vocals, Mark Levy: drums, Joe Bianchi: bass and vocals and Jeff Armistead: keys and vocals

MTHDS – Hip-Hop-Rock

Schlep’nWolf – Johnny Schleper and Jake Wolf on drums

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: It’s a mix of guitar rock, blues, reggae and country with improvisation and powerful vocals.

Johnny Schleper plays guitar while Mark Levy plays drums in the Johnny Schleper Band.

Johnny Schleper/Courtesy photo

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: I pick the guitar strings and sing.

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: I was born here in 1982. My pops bought me my first guitar when I was 15 years old and started playing some of the local bars at age 17.

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: I have played at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Nottingham Park in Avon, 8150, the top of Vail Mountain, Red Lion, Mango’s, Agave, Ale House, Loaded Joe’s, Westin, Ein Prosit, Inspirato Lounge, Larkspur, GoPro Mountain Games, Vail Snow Days, Shakedown Bar and pretty much everywhere else in between.

Besides playing solo, Schleper plays with many other musicians in the Vail Valley.

Johnny Schleper/Courtesy photo

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: I enjoy the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: I listen to everything except pop music.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: It’s always been a great place to see some amazing bands. The talent in this valley is as good as anywhere!

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: I really enjoy playing the B-side tunes. Guitar rock, reggae and everything in between. I also like to mix in some originals that I’ve written as well as some of my friend’s originals, such as tunes from my good friend Chris Maggini. He and I have been playing and recording his music in the valley for over 20 years.

Schleper got his first guitar at 15 and was playing in the Vail bars when he was 17.

Johnny Schleper/Courtesy photo

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: The Johnny Schleper Band is performing on the following dates:

Nov. 26 – Checkpoint Charlie in Vail Village 3 to 5 p.m.

Dec. 4 – Birds of Prey races at Beaver Creek Ice Rink 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 – Mango’s in Red Cliff from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

I’ll be performing weekly at these venues: