Meet your neighbors in the wild at Mountain Recreation campout

Local families and friends are welcome to Mountain Recreation's community campout, planned Saturday, June 29 at Maloit Park.

Photo courtesy Mountain Recreation

EAGLE COUNTY — This weekend, Mountain Recreation will test the theory that the best way to get neighbors acquainted is to get them out of their neighborhoods.

In partnership with Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement, Mountain Recreation will host a family camping night Saturday at Maloit Park south of Minturn. The community campout will begin setup at 3 p.m. on Saturday and conclude at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Dinner will be served Saturday night and breakfast will be offered Sunday morning. A $25 event fee will cover the meal cost.

“Its called a family camping night, but it can also be a group of friends,” said Mountain Recreation Marketing and Communications Manager Scott Robinson. “It’s for experienced campers and unexperienced campers. It’s about bringing the community together.”

Robinson noted this event is a great opportunity for those who would like to give camping a try, but who aren’t equipped for a foray into the woods.

“Through our partnership with SOS Outreach we’ll be able to provide camping gear to folks who are new to camping along with fun activities and food. The idea is to just get our community together and enjoy the beauty of Maloit Park,” he said. “Plus, if you get to 10 p.m. and decide camping is really not for you, you can easily head out. At Maloit Park you feel like you are in the middle of nowhere, but really you are just four minutes off the highway.”

The campout will offer a number of optional activities including an evening hike, the challenge course at Maloit Park and a magician performance for the kids. While the event welcomes all ages, participants are asked to leave pets and alcohol at home.

“We want to offer a huge thanks to Eagle County Schools for making this event at Maloit Park possible,” Robinson said.

Limited spots are available, and participants are asked to register in advance at mtnrec.org. Those who need to borrow camping equipment can detail what they need on their registration.

Basic dinner and breakfast are included in the $25 fee, but participants should plan on bringing their own snacks. Likewise, anyone with special likes or dietary requirements should bring his or her own food. There will be one stovetop available for campers to prepare their meals.

Robinson noted that Mountain Recreation crews will be purchasing food for the Saturday event on Friday, so the early registration is appreciated to make sure there is enough grub for everyone.

For more information contact Stacey Todd, outdoor recreation supervisor, at STodd@MountainRec.org or call 970-688-7333