Meghan Lukens announces run for Dylan Roberts’ seat





Meghan Lukens , a social studies teacher from Steamboat Springs, announced Wednesday that she will run to represent Colorado House District 26 in the 2022 mid-term election.

If elected, Lukens would replace Rep. Dylan Roberts, who has announced his intention to run for Colorado State Senate next year.

If the currently proposed redistricting map is approved, House District 26 will include most of Eagle County as well as the counties of Routt, Moffat and Rio Blanco.

Lukens is a long-time Routt County resident who wants to bring the mindset of a teacher to the Colorado State House of Representatives, according to a press release from her campaign sent Wednesday.

“I have always told my students that my favorite activities are learning and listening. We need more legislators who listen and learn,” Lukens said in the release. “I’ve learned as a teacher, when we have challenges, the only way we can make progress is when we all come to the table and respect and honor each other’s views to come to a practical solution that meets everyone’s needs and progresses us forward.”

Lukens has a master’s degree in leadership in educational organizations and a bachelor’s degree in history, both from the University of Colorado. In her career thus far, she has taught social studies, economics and advanced placement U.S. government and politics.

If elected, she wants to support policies to diversify the local economy, address the high cost of living, and strengthen child care, affordable housing, and education.

Lukens’ other priorities include “protecting water resources, preserving public lands, and supporting wildfire mitigation,” according to the release. She hopes to take a “communicative” and “collaborative” approach, working with local leaders to serve various communities within the district.

“We need a voice that champions policies for today and tomorrow,” she said in the release. “I am the candidate for our future and our Colorado.”

Lukens has been endorsed by Eagle County Commissioners Matt Scherr and Jeanne McQueeney as well as a number of local officials in Routt County, state representatives Edie Hooton and Judy Amabile and former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush.