 Memorial Day ceremony pays homage to the 10th Mountain Division soldiers on Tennessee Pass | VailDaily.com

Memorial Day ceremony pays homage to the 10th Mountain Division soldiers on Tennessee Pass

News | May 28, 2019

Chris Dillmann
Chris Dillmann

cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Show CaptionsHide Captions

The 60th annual Memorial Day ceremony paying tribute to the fallen 10th Mountain Division soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country was held at the memorial stone on top of Tennessee Pass near Camp Hale, the original training site of the soldiers.

Colorado
See more