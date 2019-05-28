Memorial Day ceremony pays homage to the 10th Mountain Division soldiers on Tennessee Pass
The 60th annual Memorial Day ceremony paying tribute to the fallen 10th Mountain Division soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country was held at the memorial stone on top of Tennessee Pass near Camp Hale, the original training site of the soldiers.
Colorado
Bear bites woman on Hunter Creek Trail near Aspen, officials set traps in area
Wildlife and local law enforcement are tracking an “aggressive bear” that bit a hiker on the thigh Monday morning while she was on a trail near Aspen, officials said Monday evening.