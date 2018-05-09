Meredith Macfarlane named general manager at Four Seasons Vail

Distinguished hotelier Meredith Macfarlane has been appointed general manager at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail.

Macfarlane's hospitality career began as an overnight receptionist in Canada more than 24 years ago. She joined the Four Seasons family in 2007 as the director of rooms at the former Four Seasons Hotel Toronto before receiving her promotion to hotel manager in 2010. Continuing to gain experience and grow in the ranks, she left to become hotel manager at the iconic Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel before receiving her first general manager position at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe.

Believing in the "one team, one dream" philosophy, Macfarlane knows that together, anything is possible. Having recruited and developed many of Four Seasons managers worldwide, Macfarlane looks forward to mentoring, coaching and building relationships with her new team in Vail, as well as in the community.

'Joining the Vail community'

As an active member in the Santa Fe community, Macfarlane's roles included the chairperson of the Santa County Lodgers Tax Advisory Board, business council member of both the New Mexico Museum Association and Santa Fe Opera, as well as being a strong supporter of Cooking with Kids and Partners in Education.

"My family and I are elated to be joining the Vail community," Macfarlane said. "Both my husband and I were actively involved in Santa Fe and we cannot wait to do the same here in Vail. For us it's about getting to know the people and celebrating the destination."

Macfarlane will be joined by her husband, Doug; two sons, Owen and Max; and dog Eggsy.

"My family and I love being outdoors. We are big skiers and hikers so we're excited to explore all Vail has to offer," she said.

Macfarlane will begin her new role at the resort in Vail and in the community on May 30.