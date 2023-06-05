Messaging in Denver mayoral race goes negative in final stretch as spending heats up

Denver mayoral candidates Mike Johnston, left, and Kelly Brough.

Colorado Sun/File photos

The messaging in Denver’s mayoral runoff turned negative in the final stretch leading up to Tuesday’s election, with both sides taking shots at the other.

Outside groups continued to spend heavily through the week, though mostly on one side. Fundraising and spending by the two candidates remained relatively even.

Former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough attacked former state Sen. Mike Johnston, saying that his wealthy, out-of-state supporters were trying to “buy this race.” Her campaign also aired a video ad saying “maybe these guys think Denver is for sale.”

Advancing Denver, the super PAC backing Johnston funded by those out-of-state donors, has spent at least $4.7 million, including on two mailers attacking Brough for “a history of helping corporate polluters” and leading the state’s biggest corporate lobbying group at the chamber.

Meanwhile, turnout through Thursday was less than 19%, at about 83,000 votes of more than 447,000 ballots mailed out. Final turnout in the 2019 mayoral runoff was 41%, with about 37% of all the ballots returned on the final day of voting.

