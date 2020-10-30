Mexican Restaurant – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Mexican Restaurant

El Segundo

Fiesta’s Cafe & Cantina

Taqueria No Se Hagan Bolas

Open on Vail Mountain’s Opening Day of the 2019-20 ski season, El Segundo has made quite the first impression on those dining in Vail Village, taking home the award for Best Mexican Restaurant.

“What’s so cool in Vail is we’ve got a huge workforce of really qualified, really good Mexican chefs in this town, Mexicans who have been working here for 15-20 years at all of these different fine dining restaurants,” El Segundo co-owner Dimitri Souvorin said. “If you come into our kitchen, there’s not really much English being spoken.”

El Segundo is run by Souvorin and Cameron Douglas, who also operate Montauk in Vail Village. The two enjoy the freedom El Segundo provides.

“We thought a breath of fresh air and youth into things would be well received in Vail Village,” Souvorin said.

And it has been.

-Ross Leonhart