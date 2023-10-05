Michael Bennet staffer to answer questions, hear concerns in Avon Oct. 20

Sen. Michael Bennet



Matthew Kireker, the Central Mountains Regional Representative for Sen. Michael Bennet, will hold office hours in Eagle County on Friday, Oct. 20.

Bennet said the session is being held in an effort to answer Coloradans’ questions, listen to concerns, and help navigate federal agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security Administration.

“There’s no greater responsibility as Colorado’s senator than being responsive to the needs of Coloradans across our state,” Bennet said. “I’m pleased to announce that our office will hold in-person office hours this fall. If you’re having issues navigating a federal agency or receiving benefits, or have any questions, comments, or concerns, I encourage you to schedule time to talk with our team.”

Kireker will be on hand at the Avon Public Library Board Room from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20. The library is located at 200 Mikaela Way in Avon.