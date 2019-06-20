Michael Bennet’s office to host listening session in Avon in July

Sen. Michael Bennet, left, greets 10th Mountain Division World War II veterans Sandy Treat, right, and Crosby Perry-Smith at Camp Hale in May 2016.

Do you need help dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, Social Security Administration or another federal agency? Do you have a suggestion for Congress that will help your family or community?

If so, then Senator Michael Bennet invites you to meet one-on-one with a representative from his office at an upcoming listening session July 9 at the Avon Public Library.

Matt Kireker, Bennet’s Central Mountains Regional Representative, will meet one-on-one with constituents in Avon. Kirecker will be available to listen to Eagle County residents from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. The library is located at 200 Benchmark Road in Avon.

To schedule an appointment, send an email to Matthew_Kireker@bennet.senate.gov. Please include a brief description of the issue you want to address, as this will help Matt assist you. If you are already working with someone in Bennet’s office, please include that information in your email, as well.

Those without email access can call 303-883-3119. Constituents do not need to wait for listening session dates to ask for help or share opinions. Please call any Bennet office at any time for assistance.