Michele Stecher leading challenger Bustamante for only contested school board seat

In early results, incumbent Michele Stecher is leading challenger Beatriz Bustamante for the only contested school board race.

Schoolboard-VDN-110619

School Board Election Results Michele Stecher: 3,021

3,021 Beatriz Bustamante: 1,503 Running Unopposed Ted Long

Lucila Tvarkunas

Fernando Almanza Running Unopposed

Incumbent Michele Stecher rolled to an early lead in the only contested school board race in Tuesday’s election.

In preliminary election results, Stecher doubled challenger Beatriz Bustamante’s vote total, 3,021 to 1,503.

Public education has a way of bringing good people together. Tuesday’s Eat Chat Parent event was in Spanish.

“This time it will be the English-speakers wearing the headsets and listening to translators,” Stecher said.

Being in the same place is not new for either of Stecher or Bustamante. They’ve worked together for years, Stecher said.

“I thank everyone for their caring support. I believe strongly in public education and I’ll continue to serve in any way I can,” Bustamante said.

Bustamante previously worked at Battle Mountain High School as a health assistant, where she created and maintains a volunteer parent engagement team.

Even without an election win, Bustamante had the most to lose. School district employees are prohibited from serving on the school board. Bustamante was required to resign her position with the district before running for office.