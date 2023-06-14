Michelin Guide could award fine-dining stars to restaurants in Vail, Beaver Creek

More than 40 restaurants are participating in Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, serving $20.19 specials.

The ultimate stamp of excellence in the restaurant industry is coming to Colorado.

The company behind the Michelin Guide announced today that Colorado is now just the sixth Michelin Guide destination in the United States and the eighth in North America. The other regions that have sparked Michelin’s interest are New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, California, Miami/Orlando/Tampa, Toronto and Vancouver.

“Colorado has a rich culinary community that includes both established, notable chefs and innovative up-and-comers. Their restaurant teams are committed to using a wide range of high-quality ingredients, sourced locally and sustainably, with farm-to-table dining being a particular highlight,” according to Michelin’s statement. “Colorado’s mountainous terrain has influenced its culinary landscape, with many restaurants offering dishes inspired by the state’s outdoor lifestyle. Colorado’s gastronomy is influenced by German, Hispanic and Native American cultures; the state is home to several Native American tribes, including the Ute, Navajo and Apache.”

As a result, restaurants around the state better be on their A-game. The anonymous Guide inspectors are already visiting spots in Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, Vail and Beaver Creek Resort, according to the French tire company that produces the guides. The first Michelin Guide Colorado selection will be revealed later in 2023.

