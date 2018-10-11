Michelle Stechler named new school board member for Eagle County Schools

EAGLE COUNTY — School Board President Kate Cocchiarella has welcomed new board member Michelle Stecher, representing District F. Stecher replaces Melisa Rewold-Thuon, who left the board to take a position as an assistant superintendent with Eagle County Schools. Before being hired as an assistant superintendent, Rewold-Thuon was the Vail Valley Foundation's vice president of education and the executive director of YouthPower365. She was a member of the school board that hired new superintendent Dr. Carlos Ramirez.

The school board's District F includes portions of Eagle-Vail and Avon north of U.S. Highway 6 and south of Interstate 70 from Avon Road west to Reserve Road, then north to the Eagle River and west to the Edwards Access Road. It includes Avon Elementary area and part of the June Creek Elementary attendance area.